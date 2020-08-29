Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions On September 14

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state on September 14, 2020.

According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”

