Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Best Birthday Gift At 23

American reality star and beauty entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner has revealed her best birthday gift as she turns 23 this year. The mother of one, whose birthday is August 10, took to her social media page to post a lovely picture of herself and her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster with the caption:

“the best gift of all”

Kylie Jenner’s family members have also wished her a happy birthday as she turns a year older. Her mother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to share several pictures from when Kylie was a kid to when she became an adult.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!”, the reality television executive began.

Kris Jenner went on to write how Kylie has been an amazing daughter, grand daughter, sister, friend and mother.

See Kylie’s post below: