Klint Da Drunk Mourns As He Loses Father

Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Klint Igwemba popularly known as Klint da Drunk, is mourning the death of his father.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Friday to announce his father’s demise.

Klint da Drunk shared a black image with the words;

“Oh death, where is thine sting?

Oh grave, where is thine victory?

Can’t believe I just lost you DADDY!!!

💔💔💔💔💔

Good Night Daddy

Rest in The Lord’s Bosom.

I miss you so much already.

May your lovely and gentle Soul rest in perfect peace!

AMEN!“

See his post below: