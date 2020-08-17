Killings: El-Rufai, CAN President, Others Meet In Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai is currently in a meeting with the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Supo Ayokunle in Kaduna.

The meeting which is holding at the Government House is believed to be in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

The CAN President is accompanied by clerics in the state, and other national executives of the association.

According to them, they are on a peace mission to the state.

Also in attendance at the meeting are heads of security agencies in the state, cutting across the various formations.