Kiki Mordi’s ‘Sex For Grades’ Bags Emmy Nomination

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kiki Mordi, has just been nominated for the 2020 International Emmy Awards in the category of ‘News & Current Affairs’.

The Nigerian journalist has been nominated for her revolutionary BBC Africa’s Eye ‘Sex For Grades’ documentary.

Taking to Twitter to break the news, Kiki Mordi wrote:

“Here’s me, despite being an emotional mess, announcing that @BBCAfrica #BBCAfricaEye’s #SexForGrades is nominated in the ‘Current Affairs’ category for this year’s international Emmys. Every single soul that made this project come alive deserves this honor!”

Read Also: #Sexforgrades: She Is Arrogant, Full Of Ignorance – Kemi Olunloyo Knocks BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi

Kiki Mordi identifies as a gender equality activist and is the founder of #DocumentWomen, an NGO dedicated to telling women’s stories and combating the erasure of women in history books.

See her Twitter post below: