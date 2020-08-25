Kemi Olunloyo Slams Davido’s Brother For Saying Nigerian Youths Are Lazy

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Adewale Adeleke
Adewale Adeleke

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has addressed comment by Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, describing Nigerian youths as lazy.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial journalist writes a lengthy post in which she disagrees with him and also calls him names.

Part of her post reads:

“WALE ADELEKE Davido’s arrogant fat older half brother says you should stop watching #bbnaijalockdown and you are all lame. Some people’s lives depend on the small small N1M prizes Ebuka gives out.

“He also advises you to ‘go make money’ not even get a job. This is the problem I have with children of billionaires, I keep educating you and many of you are DISRESPECTFUL as you like LIES.

“Well he’s already asked you if your life depends on it?”

See her full post below:

Kemi Olunloyo’s Instagram post

