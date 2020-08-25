Kemi Olunloyo Slams Davido’s Brother For Saying Nigerian Youths Are Lazy

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has addressed comment by Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, describing Nigerian youths as lazy.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial journalist writes a lengthy post in which she disagrees with him and also calls him names.

Part of her post reads:

“WALE ADELEKE Davido’s arrogant fat older half brother says you should stop watching #bbnaijalockdown and you are all lame. Some people’s lives depend on the small small N1M prizes Ebuka gives out.

“He also advises you to ‘go make money’ not even get a job. This is the problem I have with children of billionaires, I keep educating you and many of you are DISRESPECTFUL as you like LIES.

“Well he’s already asked you if your life depends on it?”

See her full post below: