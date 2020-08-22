Kemi Olunloyo Says ‘Marriage Is Not Ordained By God’

Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to Twitter to state categorically that marriage is not ordained by God.

The self-acclaimed investigative journalist wrote on Friday evening via her official Twitter handle:

“Marriage is NOT ordained by God! Marriage is NOT ordained by God! Marriage is NOT ordained by God! Marriage is NOT ordained by God! Marriage is NOT ordained by God! Marriage is NOT ordained by God! Marriage is NOT ordained by God! If true there won’t be DIVORCE #kemitalks”

This is not the first time that the journalist would openly declare the antagonism she feels towards the social institution, marriage.

See her tweet below: