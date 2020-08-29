Kemi Olunloyo Narrates How God Saved Her From Lagos Helicopter Crash

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has narrated how she has been saved from the Helicopter crash in Opebi on August 28, 2020.

The popular journalist took to Twitter on Saturday to share that God saved her from the crash and has been her source of protection in the year 2020. Her tweets reads:

“I lived in opebi, Ikeja for 8 mos when I moved to Lagos 2019. I often walked to my dentist at Salvation, Spar & Diva cakes. LASG Helicopters hovered in the sky as I sat by the pool. Today I heard a chopper CRASHED next to my house. God has really fought for and protected me 2020”

See her tweet below: