Kemi Afolabi Celebrates Daughter On Her 10th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has taken to her Instagram stories to celebrate her daughter, Oluwadarasimi as she turned 10-years-old on Wednesday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the mother of one first uploaded a photo featuring her daughter with a caption which reads;

”Happy 10th Birthday to my not to little anymore big baby.. Oluwadarasimi”

It appears the movie star and her husband hosted a small party in honor of her daughter’s big day as she shared a glimpse of a small corner which was decorated for taking pictures.

The actress also gave her fans and followers a closer look at one of the birthday cakes.

See her post below:

