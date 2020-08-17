Kcee, E-money Spotted Partying At Their Hometown In Anambra (Video)

Nigerian music boss, E-Money and his brother, Kcee were recently seen having the time of their lives at their hometown, Uli which is located in Anambra state.

Information Nigeria recalls the siblings took it upon themselves to construct a 2.5km road in their hometown in 2019.

Both brothers were spotted partying with their close friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and Cubana groups CEO, Obi Cubana were also among the guests at the event.

Videos circulating online shows the Igbo elites grooving to traditional songs supplied by a live band.

There was also an extravagant display of wealth as they also let it rain money.

Watch the video clips below:

Father Lord, Ego di Mma. E Money, obi Cubana, Chief priest.

Your boy is loyal pic.twitter.com/tW8ki34Qwj — Igbolord (@Chike____) August 17, 2020