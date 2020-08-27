Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Welcomed Their First Child

Congratulations are in order for American singer, Katy Perry and her partner, Orlando Bloom as they welcomed their first child together.

The couple shared the exciting news with UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, on Wednesday.

Katy gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

A black and white image was shared online and it shows the newborn grasping her dad’s finger while her mum held on to her wrist.

This is the singer’s first child, and second for Orlando, who already has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

See the post below: