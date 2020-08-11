Katsina Gov, Masari Bans NGOs From IDP Camps

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Maisari has banned Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) from visiting any of the camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the State.

The Governor issued the warning on Monday at the Army Special Super Camp IV, Faskari.

The Governor expressed that NGOs will not be allowed into any of the state’s IDP camps for any reason.

He expressed that the state is capable of handling all displaced persons adequately while efforts to return to their respective homes is underway.

The Governor also commended the military for its efforts in curbing the activities of bandits within the state.