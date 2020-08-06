Kate Henshaw Says Men Should Eat In Moderation

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw has shared how she feels about men who blame their wives for feeding them fat.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the movie star wrote:

“I am here to debunk @aproko_doctor submission that when you marry, your wife makes you unattractive to other women becos she keeps feeding you. Faa-Faa-Faa-Fowl…”

The beautiful actress also advises that husbands should ‘eat in moderation’.

Read Also: COVID 19: Develop Your Own Cure – Kate Henshaw Challenges FG

Some fans have disagreed with the Nollywood diva. Reacting to this, Kate Henshaw replied:

“No space from Jack naaa. Reject all you want, you men always want to blame women for your ‘belle burst’ situation. It will never werk!!!”

See her tweet and reactions below: