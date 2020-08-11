Kate Henshaw Laments As Nigerians Violate COVID-19 Guidelines

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw has bemoaned the attitude of Nigerians as regards preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning to lament, the veteran Nollywood star wrote:

“So many still roaming about without any mask or with a chin mask…. Its business as usual…”

The 49-year-old award winning actress had also recently advised husbands who complain that their wives are feeding them fat via her official Twitter page. She urged men to eat in moderation and stop blaming their potbellies on their wives’ food.

Kate Henshaw began her acting career in 1993. She has since featured in over 50 movies.

See her tweet below: