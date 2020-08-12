Kashamu Planned To Hand Over Ogun PDP Structure To Me – Gbenga Daniel

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State has revealed plans by the late Senator Buruji Kashamu to hand over the state’s Peoples Democratic Party structure to him a few days before he passed away.

The former governor reportedly made this statement during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Ijebu-Igbo on Tuesday.

Also Read: Tinubu Pays Tribute To Late Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu

Recall that the former lawmaker passed away from COVID-19 complications on Saturday.

Daniel’s revelation was contained in a statement titled: ‘We should not play politics with Kashamu’s death – OGD’, signed by his media aide, Steve Oliyide, in Abeokuta.

Daniel was quoted to have said that Kashamu sent a delegation to him on Wednesday, three days before his death.