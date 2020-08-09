Kashamu Evaded Justice, Couldn’t Escape Death – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has commiserated with the people of Ogun State over the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Recall that on Saturday evening, news broke out that the former lawmaker died from Coronavirus complications.

Obasanjo said while Kashamu’s death was “sad”, his life and history left “lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil.”

Obasanjo made this statement in a condolence message titled ‘Letter of condolence,’ addressed to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The former President alleged that Kashamu used the instruments of law and politics to evade justice in Nigeria and outside.

He, however, pointed out that no one could escape the cold hand of death when the creator decides that the time is up.