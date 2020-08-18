Kanye West Wants Christian Adjustment For Tik Tok, Suggests ‘Jesus Tok’

American entertainer and billionaire, Kanye West has stated his intentions of reviewing Chinese-owned social media app, Tik Tok. He wants it to be adjusted into a Christian platform known as ‘Jesus Tok’.
The rapper and father of four made this known on Monday night via his official Twitter page. He wrote:
“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY”
Read Also: Kanye West Shares Cute Video Of Himself Dancing
He continued thus:
“WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN”
See Kanye’s tweets below: