Kanye West Wants Christian Adjustment For Tik Tok, Suggests ‘Jesus Tok’

American entertainer and billionaire, Kanye West has stated his intentions of reviewing Chinese-owned social media app, Tik Tok. He wants it to be adjusted into a Christian platform known as ‘Jesus Tok’.

The rapper and father of four made this known on Monday night via his official Twitter page. He wrote:

“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY”

Read Also: Kanye West Shares Cute Video Of Himself Dancing

He continued thus:

“WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN”

See Kanye’s tweets below: