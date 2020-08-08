Kanye West Shares Cute Video Of Himself Dancing

American rapper, Kanye West has on Friday shared a video of himself dancing and jumping happily. Taking to his official Twitter account, the fashion entrepreneur wrote:

“IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!”

In the video, Kanye is seen happy and rejoicing. His followers and fans are happy to see him in such a mood after his series of outbursts some weeks ago.

Kanye West has been in the news recently for a number of reasons. Information Nigeria recalls that his wife, Kim Kardashian, in a press statement released via her Instagram page, came to his defense when he tweeted negative things about her and her mother, Kris Jenner.

The American rapper is also still interested in being the next president of the United States. This can be seen from his tweet on Friday which read:

“THE GOAL IS TO WIN”

See Kanye’s video here.