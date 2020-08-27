Kano Elders Petition Buhari, Others Over Ganduje’s Chinese Loan

Some elders in Kano have raised concerns over the decision of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to obtain a loan from China Development Bank to construct phase 1 component of Light MonoRail to service Kano Metropolis.

The elders under the aegis of Kano Unity Forum made their worries via a petition signed by the former presidential candidate under defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa on Thursday.

The petition was reportedly sent to President Muhammad Buhari, National Assembly, Embassy of China in Nigeria, Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria, China Development Bank, DMO, OAU secretariat, and selected media organisations in Nigeria.

The statement explained just a few people in the State knew the conditions of the loan.

The group expressed that there are more pressing needs in the educational, health, and economic sectors of the state rather than embarking von capital intensive rail project.

The group threatened that in the event, Governor Ganduje does not halt plans to secure this loan, the group would proceed to court.