Kanayo O. Kanayo Backs Pete Edochie; Says ‘It’s Un-African To Kneel Down And Propose To A Woman’

Veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has said that kneeling to propose marriage to a woman is not part of the African tradition, but a lifestyle adopted from Instagram.

The veteran actor made this known in a live Instagram session where he supported the stance of his colleague, Pete Edochie.

Kanayo O Kanayo said;

”I am an African and I stand with Pete Edochie on what he said. Its un-African to kneel and propose to a woman. it’s un-African. I am an African to that level. Like we always preach, it is not all you see on TV that you copy, it is an Instagram lifestyle. It doesn’t stop you from living it.

“Live it the way you want, we are not also saying, you must live with us in our stone age because when we talk about this some people who think they are more intelligent than us thinks to tell us we are coming from the stone age, don’t worry live your technological age but it is not part of our culture.”

Watch the video below: