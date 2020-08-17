Kaisha Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

It was the end of the road for Sokoto born entrepreneur, Kaisha as she was evicted from the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday.

Before the live eviction show, Big Brother issued a final warning to all the housemates over the various clashes that almost turned physical.

The four housemates that emerged with the least number of public votes include Neo, TrikyTee, Kaisha, and Wathoni.

The rest of the housemates were tasked with nominating two housemates for possible eviction.

Sadly, Kaisha took a bow out of the competition as the voting process wasn’t in her favor.

While on stage, the reality TV star told the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she wasn’t surprised the other housemates voted for her eviction because she knows they don’t like her.

The reality TV star also admitted that she liked Neo when she first saw him and she might even pursue something with him after the show.

When ebuka asked kaisha about neo… Ahswr God save vee say dem don evict kaisha, e for be things 😂💔💔 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/719CRoPoZ7 — GoodYoruBadBoi💦 (@Young_Swaggss) August 16, 2020

