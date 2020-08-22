Kaduna Govt Lifts Restriction On Public Prayers, Worship

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the prohibition on daily prayers and services in places of worship.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the State COVID-19 Task Force.

Mr Adekeye said that the health protocols included the wearing of facemasks, observing physical distancing, practicing respiratory hygiene, and washing hands regularly.

He said the health protocol also includes, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible, and eating immune-boosting diets.