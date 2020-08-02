Ka3na, Lilo Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 5

Ka3na, Lilo are the first set of housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown edition.

All housemates were initially put up for eviction excluding Lucy and Prince by the virtue of being Head of House and Deputy Head of House.

The 4 housemates who had the least votes are Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na.

The other housemates were asked to nominate 2 out of the least votes housemates who will be sent home.

After compiling the votes, self-acclaimed boss lady, Ka3na was the first to be called to leave the house while Lilo followed swiftly.

Read Also: BBNaija: “You Only Like Me In The Night” – Praise Tackles Ka3na (Video)

Watch the video clips below: