Ka3na, Lilo Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 5

Ka3na, Lilo are the first set of housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown edition.
All housemates were initially put up for eviction excluding Lucy and Prince by the virtue of being Head of House and Deputy Head of House.
The 4 housemates who had the least votes are Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na.
The other housemates were asked to nominate 2 out of the least votes housemates who will be sent home.
After compiling the votes, self-acclaimed boss lady, Ka3na was the first to be called to leave the house while Lilo followed swiftly.
