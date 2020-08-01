Judge Grants Nicki Minaj’s Husband Permission To Attend Child’s Birth

American rapper, Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty had submitted a request to alter the terms of his pretrial release conditions and it was granted by a judge on Friday.

According to reports, the soon-to-be dad will also be able to travel out of state periodically with Minaj, 37, on business trips as her manager.

Petty is currently awaiting trial after being arrested in March for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California to be with the ‘Yikes’ rapper in July 2019.

Information Nigeria recalls he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

The rapper’s husband gets to witness the birth of his child and be by his wife’s side if it occurs outside his curfew hours.

Other pretrial conditions will stay in place, meaning Petty cannot use illicit substances and he will continue to wear an ankle monitor, the publication reported.