Joy As Burna Boy, WizKid Hang Out In London (Video)

Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and WizKid have been spotted hanging out together in London. This has been confirmed by a new video making the rounds on social media.

In the video, both artists appear to be in a relaxation center as a song from Burna Boy’s new album, Twice As Tall, plays in the background.

The camera slowly moves from where Burna Boy is seated to the other guests and then to WizKid. WizKid can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics to the new song as he stared into the camera.

Fans, upon viewing the short video, are pleased with the spirit of camaraderie exhibited by both star musicians.

