Joro Olumofin Sues Tunde Ednut For Defamation And Cyberstalking

Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin has finally taken legal action against entertainer, Tunde Ednut.

It is no news that the duo have always been at loggerheads.

During one of their most recent fights on social media, Ednut claimed that that most of the stories posted on Olumofin’s page are fabricated and made up by him.

Taking to Instagram, the psychologist shared a couple of posts in which he revealed he has written a petition to Inspector General of Police and US Immigration.

Olumofin has sued Ednut for defamation and cyberstalking.

The relationship blogger claimed that the entertainer has used his name for ‘vicious’ and ‘malicious’ contents to tarnish his image, among other things.

See the documents below: