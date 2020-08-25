Joro Olumofin Sues Tunde Ednut For Defamation And Cyberstalking

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut
Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut

Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin has finally taken legal action against entertainer, Tunde Ednut.

It is no news that the duo have always been at loggerheads.

During one of their most recent fights on social media, Ednut claimed that that most of the stories posted on Olumofin’s page are fabricated and made up by him.

Taking to Instagram, the psychologist shared a couple of posts in which he revealed he has written a petition to Inspector General of Police and US Immigration.

Olumofin has sued Ednut for defamation and cyberstalking.

The relationship blogger claimed that the entertainer has used his name for ‘vicious’ and ‘malicious’ contents to tarnish his image, among other things.

Read Also: Actor Timini Egbuson Advises Ladies On Relationship Red Flags (Video)

See the documents below:

The relationship blogger’s post
The relationship blogger’s post
The relationship blogger’s post
The relationship blogger’s post
Screenshot of the petition to the Inspector General of Police
Screenshot of the petition to the Inspector General of Police
Screenshot of the petition to the Inspector General of Police
Screenshot of the petition to the Inspector General of Police
Screenshot of the petition to the US Immigration
Screenshot of the petition to the US Immigration
Screenshot of the petition to the US Immigration
Screenshot of the petition to the US Immigration
Screenshot of the petition to the US Immigration
Screenshot of the petition to the US Immigration
Screenshot of the petition to the IGP
Screenshot of the petition to the IGP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here