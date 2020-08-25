John Momoh Appointed Interim Chairman UNILAG Governing Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of John Momoh as the Interim Chairman of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Governing Council.

Prior to his new appointment, Momoh was the President of the University of Lagos Alumni Association Worldwide.

His first task as the Interim Chairman is to ratify the election of Professor Sade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Professor Ogunsola was elected by the University’s Senate on Monday following the suspension of Professor Toyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor and Dr Wale Babalakin as the Pro-Chancellor of the institution.