John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Expecting Their Third Child Together

American singer, John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen have revealed that they are expecting their third child.

The couple first gave a hint in the musician’s new music video for ‘Wild’, which was released on Thursday.

At the end of the video, the cook book author could be seen rubbing her baby bump while being held by her husband as they stand together in front of the water.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer’s wife confirmed the news as she showed off her growing baby bump.

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 while filming a music video and they eventually got married in Italy in 2013.

The couple also have two kids, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Buys Cars For Son To Celebrate His 1st Birthday

Watch the video below: