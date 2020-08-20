John Legend Blasts Donald Trump In New Tweet; Calls Him ‘Weak President’

American singer, John Legend, has stated his view of current president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump.

The Grammy award winning singer wrote on Thursday afternoon:

“Wow. It will always be stunning that America went from Barack Obama to the weak, sorry excuse for a President we have now.”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer and his wife, Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that they are expecting their third child via Legend’s new music video titled ‘Wild’.

In the video, Legend and Teigen can be seen cradling the latter’s baby bump at the last scene. The music video features Gary Clark Jr.

See John Legend’s Twitter post below: