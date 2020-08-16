Jamil Balogun And Imade Adeleke Hang Out Together (Video)

Nigerian celebrity kids, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun, have just been spotted hanging out together. The two can be seen in a video shared on Tiwa Savage’s social media story.

In the video, the kids are with some adults in a moving vehicle. Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke is seen seated on a woman’s legs while an unidentified woman carries Jamil on her legs.

Both children have an argument as they are being recorded. From their argument, it can be deduced that they are on their way to the beach.

Jamil shouts at Imade:

“No I didn’t say that!”

Imade replies Jamil:

“Stop shouting.”

“If you keep on saying that, I will not let you come to the beach again,” Jamil responds.

The adults in the video can be seen laughing at the banter between the kids.

See the video below: