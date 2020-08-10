JAMB To Shift Date For 2020/2021 Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a hint of a possible shift in date for admission for the 2020/2021 academic sessions in tertiary institutions.

Recall the examination board had previously stated that admissions into tertiary institutions will commence on the 22nd of August.

The examination board and heads of all tertiary institutions are billed for a meeting today to discuss the possibility of shifting the commencement of admission processes to a new date.

The board convened a meeting to discuss the possibility of asking institutions to either delay or prolong their admission processes to allow pupils with awaiting results upload the required O’ level.

This is coming following the FG’s decision to reopen schools for students in Senior Secondary School (SSS3) to participate in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled to begin on August 17.

According to reports, a date may be picked in September for the kick-off of admission processes for 2020/2021 academic session.