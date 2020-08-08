Iyabo Ojo Expresses Gratitude To God Over Her New House

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to God as she is set to move into her new home.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently acquired a house located in Lekki County, Lagos State.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared a video in which she documented her last day in her rented apartment.

The single mum of two captioned the video with the words;

“My last day in a rented apartment, God you turned my tears into laughter & my pain into Joy, Forget it, God can bless any body 🙏“

Watch the video below:

