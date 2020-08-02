Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Omo Britico On Her Birthday (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to celebrate her colleague, Oluwatosin Olayinka, alias Omo Britico on her birthday.

The actress heaped praises on Omo Britico as she mentioned that the latter didn’t announce that she had purchased her own house but she waited for her to get hers.

This comes after Iyabo announced she acquired a mansion in a highbrow area, Lekki.

Iyabo wrote;

“Oluwatosin, Olayinka, Apeke….I celebrate you on this special day. Its your birthday and I am super excited for you. Oluwatosin mi..My prayer for you today is that the one who reigns, the one who sits on the throne above, my heavenly father, will continue to guide guard and protect you..He will continue to bless you and cause his face to shine upon you..I pray that each and everything your heart desires will come to fruition…

Through thick and thin, its been you and I.. We have really come a long way.. God is faithful. I love you soooo much, I really do..You are truthful and loyal and my oh my, you are selfless to a fault!!…despite purchasing your home months back, you didn’t announce it to the world but waited for me to get mine too. You encouraged me so much, you pestered the life outta me!!!..but look at us today…I know you didn’t want this out in the atmosphere so please forgive me..

…But hey thats how we do, we RIDE together & we RISE together..So I openly congratulate you today…My favourite, special and awesome Boss lady…

Ha, who can love me like Apeke?? No one o. Even when we argue, you make it right by ignoring my “sillyness”. I thank God for bringing you my way. You’ve been a blessing and you deserve to be celebrated. Olayinka, I could go on and on…..so lemme control myself.

Happy birthday again hun..God bless your precious heart…Beautiful people, please celebrate and pray for her with me..”

Read Also: Iyabo Ojo Acquires Palatial House In Lekki (Photo)

See full post below: