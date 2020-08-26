‘It’s Pure Laziness For A Christian To Not Know The Word Of God’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has penned an open letter to Christians, who rely heavily on the words of their pastors.

Taking to Twitter, the thespian pointed out that it is pure laziness to not know the word of God as a ‘Christian’.

In her words;

“Its pure laziness 2 not know the word of God 4 yourself ig you are a Christian. “My pastor say, my pastor, say..” God gave us all gifts & that includes a functioning brain. How do you suspend your thinking for another’s words? The Lord knows those who are HIS. Don’t get me wrong.. not all who call Him Lord are His… Check every spirit…”

