‘It’s Easy To Judge People On Camera But You Commit The Same Sin’ – BBNaija’s Diane

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet has hit back at those judging her colleagues, Erica and Kiddwaya over their recent actions on national TV.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been the topic of discussion on Twitter as they both got backlashed following their steamy make-out session on Sunday.

Reacting to the backlash, Diane tweeted;

“It’s easy to judge people when there are cameras 🎥 but hun, you commit the same exact sin you judge people for or worse, the only difference is we don’t get to see yours on tv because there are no cameras.

Good morning family ❤️✨“

Esther Agunbiade, 2019 BBNaija housemate, also also added that what transpired between both housemates is not a ‘sin’ and people just enjoying judging others.

See tweets below: