Insult On Journalist: 'I Owe No Apology To Offer' — Fani-Kayode

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been blasted by Nigerians on social media for calling a journalist, Eyo Charles, “stupid” during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

The journalist, during a press briefing by Fani-Kayode, asked who bankrolled his recent tour of some southern states.

Reacting in a recent video which has since gone viral on social media, Fani-Kayode was seen blasting the Daily Trust reporter for asking him a “stupid question.

Fani-Kayode said he had no apology to offer, insisting that the journalist’s comment was insulting.

“During my tour of the South and after a long and successful press conference in Calabar, Cross Rivers state, a journalist put up his hand for the last question and said: Well we do not know who is bankrolling you,” he said.

“Below is my response and I have no apology to offer for it… This is not a question but an assertion and an insult. And if this insulting assertion were made before (Donald) Trump or OBJ (Olusegun Obasanjo), I know how they would have reacted.

“The young man apologised to me during the press conference and sent his apologies to me after the conference. I have accepted his apologies in good faith and moved on.

“I have always had respect for journalists and I always will. Those of them that know me or have worked with or for me over the last 30 years can attest to that.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to this, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the attack.

NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, said in a statement, that Fani-Kayode’s attack against Charles was “gangster-like.”

Reacting also was a former Channels TV presenter, Sulaiman Aledeh who expressed that the former Minister was out of order.

However, Fani-Kayode said he had no apology for his conduct. The former minister said, on the contrary, the journalist involved had apologised to him.

