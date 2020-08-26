Insecurity: Tambuwal Urges FG To Intensify Engagement With Neighbouring Countries

Olayemi Oladotun
Aminu Tambuwal
Aminu Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has called on the federal government to collaborate with neighbouring countries to tackle insecurity issues affecting the country.

This was made in a statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello.

Tambuwal also advocated cautiously for a declaration of a state of emergency in all flashpoints or areas threatened by any form of criminality.

Gov. Tambuwal made the appeal Tuesday when he spoke as a guest at the presentation of a state study tour report by Syndicate 4 participants in the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) Course 13 at the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) at Bwari, Abuja.

