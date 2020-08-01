Insecurity: ‘No One Is Safe’, Shehu Of Borno Laments

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi has lamented over the worsening state of insecurity in the state.

El-Kanemi made the cry during a Sallah homage to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at Government House, Maiduguri on Friday,

According to him, Borno State is no longer safe, following attack on the convoy of Governor Zulum in the northern part of the state.

Last Wednesday, Governor Zulum’s convoy was attacked at Baga town in Kukawa local government area of the state during a visit to the area.

Speaking on the attack during the visit, the Shehu said: “We are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is a very unfortunate and great pity.

“If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi, nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state, he is the Chief Security Officer of the State.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe.

“The matter is getting worse.

“I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek for Allah’s intervention,” the Shehu said.