Insecurity: Life Has Never Been So Tough – Buhari’s Ex-minister, Audu Ogbeh Laments

The former Minister of Agriculture under the President Muhammadu Buhari government, Audu Ogbe has expressed that insecurity in the country has never been this worse apart from during the civil war.

The newly inaugurated Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), stated this on Wednesday at the maiden meeting of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of ACF.

The former Minister further stated that the northern part of Nigeria is facing the problems of killings day and night which are greater than ever except during the civil war.

Audu’s claim was revealed in a statement released at the end of the meeting and signed by the Forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe.