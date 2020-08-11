INEC To Approach Supreme Court Over Inconsistent Court Judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will be approaching the Supreme Court over the deregistration of some political parties in the country.

The Court of Appeal in its judgement on Monday, August 10, held that INEC ignored due process in exercising its powers under Section 225(a) of the Constitution (as amended).

The decision came after the electoral umpire de-registered 74 parties out of the 91 registered parties that participated in the 2019 general elections in February.

The electoral commission spokesperson Festus Okoye expressed that the Commission is faced with two conflicting judgements from the Court of Appeal; one affirming the powers of the Commission to deregister political parties and the other set aside the deregistration of ACD & 22 others.

“Faced with two conflicting judgements from the same Court, the Commission is not in a position to pick and choose which one of them to obey.

“Consequently, the Commission will approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the issues raised in the two conflicting judgements.”