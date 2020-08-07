INEC Introduces Election Result Viewing Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it will launch a dedicated portal where election results from polling units can be viewed in real-time.

This announcement was made by the commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the portal is a new development in the commission’s attempt to improve management of election and enhance the transparency of the system.

In the statement, it was revealed that the portal will be first deployed for the election in Nasarawa Central Constituency bye-election which is scheduled to hold on August.

It was revealed that it will also be deployed in Edo and Ondo governorship polls.