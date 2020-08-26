In Every Situation, Be Grateful – Acress Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo shared a word of advice to her social media followers as she stepped out in style.

Ojo took her Instagram feed on Wednesday to share a couple of stunning photos of herself.

The actress, who recently moved into her new home, donned a two-tone midi dress and a pair of high-heels.

The movie star and mother of two captioned her post with the words;

“In every situation be grateful”

See her full post below: