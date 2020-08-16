I’m Tired Of Men Calling Women ‘Gold Diggers’ – Uriel Oputa

Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has said that she is tired of the way men often refer to women as ‘gold-diggers’.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her displeasure at how men are quick to judge women, who desire well-to-do partners.

The former BBNaija housemate shared her opinion as she stated that both men and women have to bring something to the table especially when they are involved in a relationship.

Oputa also noted that she loves her mum but she doesn’t intend to struggle like she did.

See her post below: