‘I’m Glad You Are Growing Into ‘The Man’ God Destined You To Be’ – Tonto Dikeh Writes Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh penned a heartwarming birthday message to her best friend, Bobrisky, who turned a year older on Monday.

In the caption of the post, the actress addressed the crossdresser as a man as she wished him a happy birthday.

Dikeh wrote;

“To know you is to truly Love you.. Happy birthday To Us.. Congratulations on your new toys and your New Smart home… I’m glad you are growing into the man God destined for you to be… May Gods Love Guide you, Thank God for your growth.. May his Love encompass you… Have a blast Gee”

See her post below: