IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife, Sonia Morales Shares Her Views About Religion, God

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife, Sonia Morales has taken to her Instagram page to shared her views about God and religion.

According to the single mum of one, God has no religion and people shouldn’t let others brainwash them.

In her words;

“It’s interesting how people brag so much about religion but know so little about God

Whatever brings you closer to love is what brings you closer to God. Whenever you act with love, you act with God. Simple as that. everything else is absolutely irrelevant.

At the end of the day, God has no religion. God is love, don’t let anyone brainwash you. Division isn’t natural. Unity is. We are all one.”

See her post below: