IGP Mohammed Adamu Threatens Sowore With 10bn Lawsuit

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has threatened to file an N10bn suit against the online platform and its publisher, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), the lawyer of the police chief made this known to newsmen.

Read Also: Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The Inspector-General of Police described as false a media report accusing him of illegally raising funds to build a police training school in Nasarawa State.

His lawyer, Izinyon in a pre-action letter dated August 6, 2020, addressed to the United States of America, SaharaReporters, and Sowore, demanded a public apology and retraction of the story.

The IGP also threatened to file a criminal complaint against them with relevant government agencies.