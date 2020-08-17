IGP Adamu Orders Clampdown On Proliferation Of Arms

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states and FCT Abuja to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of prohibited firearms.

This was made known in a statement signed by Deputy Police commissioner Frank Mba.

In the statement, the police chief said the order became necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.

In the statement, the police chief said the directive was given to reduce weapons in the hands of people before the Edo and Ondo elections.

The Edo election will take place on 19 September, while the Ondo election will take on 10 October.