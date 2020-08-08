“Igbo Demons Also Exist” – Actress Michelle Dede Confirms (Video)

Nigerian actress, Michelle Dede has confirmed that there are also ‘Igbo demons‘ after she suffered a major breakup.

While playing a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’, the actress was asked if she has ever ‘been in love’.

Responding to the question, Dede disclosed that a man recently broke her heart and she admitted to being in love twice.

According to the television presenter, men from the Eastern part of Nigeria are also playboys and they exist like the Yoruba Demons.

‘Yoruba Demon’ is a term used to describe dashing young men from South-Western Nigeria who have a habit of breaking the hearts of ladies.

Watch the video below: