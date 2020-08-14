Ifu Ennada Slams Troll Who Body-Shamed Her (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate turned actress, Ifu Ennada has slammed a troll who body-shamed her on Instagram.

The reality TV star had posted a video of herself dancing with a tall and huge dude.

A fan commented;

“But to be honest, na small you use pass can beer. Nice dance sha”.

Ifu caught wind of the comment and she gave an epic response.

“My size or height is not the reason for your failure in life. Nice stupidity shaa”, she replied.

See the exchange below: