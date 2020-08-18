I Won’t Fight With A Pig, Oshiomhole Replies APC Governor’s Forum DG

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has slammed Progressives Governors Forum’s Director-General, Salihu Lukman.

Recall that Mr. Salihu some days ago accused Oshiomhole of hijacking the Governorship election campaign from Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

After meeting with President Muhammad Buhari on Monday, the former Governor of Edo State compared the forum’s DG to a ‘pig’ which he (Oshiomhole) will not wrestle with.

“You want me to engage in a fight with a pig? If you engage in a fight with a pig, the pig already is stained by its nature and you will wear your white garment, and in my own case, kaaki to go and wrestle with a pig? I will not,” he told journalists.